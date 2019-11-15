MSSA: Narrow win for Hiranandani Foundation School

Mumbai: Hiranandani Foundation School scored a narrow 2-1 win over Gokuldham School in the sub junior team championship ( Under 12) team event in the Mumbai School Sports Association’s (MSSA) Inter School table tennis tournament, which began at Prabodhankar Thackeray Kreeda Sankul, Vile Parle, here on Thursday.

This was the only closely contested team match in this event. All other pre quarter final matches were one sided.

Results: Cathedral & John Connon School bt Kendriya Vidyalaya 2-0; Children’s Academy Thakur Complex bt Trinity Int School 2-0; Rustamjee Int School & Jr. College bt Podar Int.

School, Powai 2-0; Lakshadham H S bt Ryam International School, Malad 2-0; Rustamjee Cambridge Int.School bt Bombay Scottish Mahim 2-0