MSSA looking for a new horizon

Things are becoming more active and intense, as the members of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) want a change in the present set of office bearers, as things are getting heated up for the MSSA elections which is slated to be held in the month of July later this year.

The main agenda for the members is to replace Fr Jude Rodrigues, the chief of Asia's one of the oldest Schools sports associations who has been holding on to the post for over a decade.

"There is no doubt Fr Rodrigues has been delivering things, but there are many disparities which we feel need a change and that is the reason we want to bring about changes,” aired one of the members on condition of anonymity.

“Fr Rodrigues, has always been at the helm of things happening for the school children, especially being a principal himself, and more importantly a clergyman. But, with due respect to him, we want a change and we are sure he will also welcome the move,” said the member.

As members are gearing up to bring in the change in the institution which was established in the year 1893, and has produced many internationals who had brought laurels to the Mumbai and the country in particular, has also raised their concern about the manner things are panning out at the Azad Maidan campus wherein the MSSA office is situated.

"There are many things which many of us and the parents and the children alike are not happy with, and a new-look office bearers is the only solution," stated the member.

And only time will tell (come July 30, 2022, election day) if a new horizon will be set and if MSSA will regain the lost glory especially when it comes to its functioning.

And going by the present trend, things could be tough for the present set of office bearers to retain their posts.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 08:31 PM IST