MSSA inter-schools football tournament: St Stanislaus hold Bombay Scottish

Mumbai: St. Stanislaus from Bandra were a determined lot and showed the gumption as they fought back to force a 1-1 draw with a spirited Bombay Scottish from Mahim in an exciting boys’ under-12 Division-I league match of the MSSA inter-schools football tournament, at the Mumbai Schools Sports ground on Thursday.

Bombay Scottish started in positive fashion took an early lead with striker Yash Kapadia scoring after receiving a pass from the right side. The Scottish boys enjoyed a slender 1-0 lead at the end of the first half.

On resumption, St. Stanislaus put up a good fight and their skipper Sahil Sargeuroh showed his skills as he leapt high to head home the equaliser in the second half and helps his team to share the contest evenly.

Later, Ethan Gore was the star performer as he scored five goals in leading Don Bosco from Borivali to a massive 8-0 win against a helpless Ryan International School (Chembur) in a one-sided encounter.

Besides Ethan’s superb scoring form, the other who contributed to the win was Reagan Robert who scored two goals and Mark Essaki with one.

Results

Don Bosco, Borivali: 8 (Ethan Gore 5, Reagan Robert 2, Mark Essaki) bt Ryan International (Chembur) 0. Bombay Scottish, Mahim: 1 (Yash Kapadia) drew with St. Stanislaus, Bandra: 1 (Sahil Sargeuroh). St. Dominic Savio, Andheri: 2 (Shlok Jagtap, Asher Michael) bt Hold Family, Andheri: 1 (Mitansh Jambusariya).