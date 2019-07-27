MSSA inter-school under-16 Division football tournament: Arya Vidyamandir to clash with MIG Borvali in final

Mumbai: In a repeat of last years summit clash, Arya Vidyamandir Juhu gave it back to their opponents who beat them 1-0, overcoming them 5-4 via the tie-breaker to enter into their third of the MSSA inter-school under-16 Division football tournament. At the Cooperage ground, the Juhu girls fought the nature (rain) and the opponents to set up the title against MIG Borvali in the final slated to be held on Monday at 10 am. Playing under the heavy downpour, AVM girls did take some time to settle, but during they time they conceded a goal when Riya D'Souza put the defending champions ahead.

It was a good game and my girls dominated the proceedings. The girls had chances we should have been 3-0 up but their defence was a hard nut to crack," said Apostolic Carmel's coach Igor Pinto. And it was all there, as Sai Sankhe was again in the thick of the action and her right foot drive crashed into the net for the teams to take the break on even note. Arya Vidyamandir came back and looked a different side when they took the field under a heavy downpour. Attacked their rival citadel time and again, but failed to find the back of the net. Sai along with Vania Nagpal was the live wires in the teams upfront action, and the lanky Sai did everything playing in different roles and averted the opponent time and again. But it was clear that these budding girls ran out of gas and the rain made things worse for them.

Ash D'Silva, Lael Rego and Kisha Fernandes were outstanding for Apostolic in the midfield along with Glyneely Picardo and Kira Pinto played their role well. It was a close encounter and these girls dished out a good game of soccer. Carmel's are one of the best outfits in the championship, but it was not their day today," said Desmond D'Souza, the AVM coach who gave credit to the entire team for the victory. Both skippers Sai Sankhe for AVM and Ash D’Silva for Apostolic Carmel replaced their team’s respective goalkeepers. And it was the former who had the last laugh. Vania Nagtal, Sai Sankhe, Advita De and Lakshmi Sairam scored for AVM while only Krisha Fernandes, Ash D'silva and Lael Rego were successful for Carmel.

In the Boys U-16 Div II match, Arya Vidyamandir, Juhu boys did well to defeat OLPS High School, Chembr 2-0. It was a complete team effort with Aryan Garg opening the scoring in the 25th minute to give AVM a 1-0 lead . OLPS tried to make a comeback but they could not make a significant impact creating very few chances at goal. After a long dry spell Krisshiv Mehra brought the match to live by scoring a superb goal in the 40th Minute to give AVM a 2-0 lead. OLPS boys could not recover from the situation and succumbed to a 2-0 defeat.

Results

Girls (U-16 Div I SFs)

Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu: 5 (Sai S 2, Vania N, A De, L Sairam) bt Apostolic Carmel, Bandra: 4 (R D'souza, K Fernandes, A D'silva, L Rego)

Boys (U-16 Div II): Arya Vidyamandir, Juhu: 2 (A Garg, K Mehra) bt OLPS High School, Chembur: 0

- FPJ Sports Desk