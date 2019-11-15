MSSA inter-school hockey tournament: Keeper Clyde Rodrigues saves day for Don Bosco

Mumbai: In an all Bosco affair Borvali overcame International, Matunga via the tie-breaker in the quarterfinals of the Sailor Ahmed Inter-school MSSA inter-school (U-16) hockey tournament.

At the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Kandivali ground here on Thursday, Don Bosco, Borivali survived their International outfit from Matunga's scare before they prevailed 2-0 after the teams failed to break the deadlock in the regular time of play.

It was Don Bosco, Borvali's custodian, Clyde Rodrigues single-handedly anchored his team into the final. The agile keeper averted all the four attempts by the rival striker in the penalty. Asher Fernandes, and Rahul Almedia were successful for the Borivali boys.

Three-goal strike by Shaad Sayyed was the highlights as St Stanislaus defeated Antonio D'Silva 4-0, while Don Bosco Matunga walked into the last four as their rivals St Joseph failed to turn up for the match.

In the last fight for a place in the semifinal, Dominic Savio High School scored once after the change before edging out the spirited challenge from Our Lady of Dolours.

Noella D'Souza's hat-trick hogged the limelight as defending champions St Teresa Convent School set off to claim the championship for yet another year. In the semifinal, The Teresa's scored 5-0 win over Duruelo Convent High School, and take on Carmel St Joseph who scored a 4-0 win Mary Immaculate Girls High School.

The finals of both boys and girls are slated to be held on Nov 16 (Saturday).

Results

Boys: St. Stanislaus High School: 4 (Shaad Sayyed 3, Varad Parab 1) bt Antonio D’Silva School: 0; Don Bosco High School, Borivli: 2 ( Asher Fernandes 1, Rahul Almedia) bt Don Bosco International, Matunga: 0 (Via penalty; FT: 0-0); Don Bosco High School Matunga w/0 against St. Joseph;

Dominic Savio High School: 2 (Dwayne D’Souza, Aayush Pardle) bt Our Lady of Dolours High School: 1

Girls (SFs): St. Teresa Convent School: 5 (Noella D’Souza 3, Sanjana Salunke, Tanvi Pandhare) bt Duruelo Convent High School: 0; Carmel of St. Joseph: 4 (Alreya D’Souza 3, Divya Pithava) bt Mary Immaculate Girls High School: 0