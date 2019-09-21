MSSA: Former champions Stanislaus regain glory

Mumbai: Overconfidence took the toll on the former champions St Stanislaus, but they managed to sneak through by a solitary goal, against Campion High School, Fort to emerge champions in the MSSA boys under-14 Division-I Inter-School Football tournament.
At the Neville D'Souza football ground here on Saturday, St Stanislaus who finished third in the last edition of the championship managed to find the target through a penalty against the stubborn boys from Fort, Campion.
The side which has not conceded a goal in the championship, but for the one own goal was beaming with confidence, as one of the boys was heard asking their coach Roy Fernandes, 'How many goals i should gaol' in the dressing room before the match.
"They were over-confidence and that was the reason for them to struggle," said Fernandes who has been coaching the team for over 17 years.
Fernandes did praise his skipper Clint Fernandes who has been the livewire of the team. "He is a good player, and has been the major contributor in the teams wins this year," said Fernandes, while adding that his boys were very poor from the dreaded spot (penalty).
It was four Stanislaus strikers versus nine Campion defenders as the latter were all in defensive mode, very well aware of their opponent poor show from the penalty spot.
Stanislaus boys looked threatening from the start keeping the possession with them for the most of the first half. There were a total of three shots on target which were either saved or brilliantly tackled by Campion's goalkeeper Kabir Bothir.
After a barren first session, St Stanislaus forged ahead when Clint Fernandes converted from the dreaded spot. This happened in the 40th minute when Campion’s defender Saurav Mukherjee in his bid to avert danger to his goal handled the ball and referee pointed the spot.
Roy also credited his defenders as they were outstanding throughout the tournament conceding only one goal (own-goal) against St Mary’s ICSE, Mazgaon in the quarter-final match. The coach specially mentioned captain Clint Fernandes and right-back Ruel Fernandes as the backbone of the team on their road to victory.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)