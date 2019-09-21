MSSA: Former champions Stanislaus regain glory

Mumbai: Overconfidence took the toll on the former champions St Stanislaus, but they managed to sneak through by a solitary goal, against Campion High School, Fort to emerge champions in the MSSA boys under-14 Division-I Inter-School Football tournament.

At the Neville D'Souza football ground here on Saturday, St Stanislaus who finished third in the last edition of the championship managed to find the target through a penalty against the stubborn boys from Fort, Campion.

The side which has not conceded a goal in the championship, but for the one own goal was beaming with confidence, as one of the boys was heard asking their coach Roy Fernandes, 'How many goals i should gaol' in the dressing room before the match.

"They were over-confidence and that was the reason for them to struggle," said Fernandes who has been coaching the team for over 17 years.

Fernandes did praise his skipper Clint Fernandes who has been the livewire of the team. "He is a good player, and has been the major contributor in the teams wins this year," said Fernandes, while adding that his boys were very poor from the dreaded spot (penalty).