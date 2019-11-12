MSSA football tournament: Arzoo Maheshwari, Kyra Mahindru net for Dhirubhai Ambani School

Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani School defeated JB Petit in the girls under-12 First Division of the MSSA football tournament, at the Azad Maidan, here on Monday.

Kyra Mahindru and Arzoo Maheshwari scored once in the second session. While Mahi Shah gifted one for their rivals. Trying to avert danger to her goal, Mahi only managed to find her own net.

Bombay Scottish, Mahim took an early lead but wasted many chances thereafter and had to settle for a narrow 1-0 win against Jamnabai Narsee.

Striker Ivisha Soni scored an early goal to help Bombay Scottish take the lead and come out victorious.

Results

Christ Church ICSE (Byculla): 2 (Khadijia Shah, Sakina Boxwala) bt St. Anne’s (Fort) 0; Dhirubhai Ambani (BKC): 3 (Kyra Mahindru, Arzoo Maheshwari, OG-Mahi

Shah) bt J B Petit (Fort): 0;

Bombay Scottish (Mahim): 1 (Ivisha Soni) bt Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu-Vile Parle): 0; Smt. RSB Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu): 5 (Vamika Udeshi 3, Stuti Kothari 2) bt Carmel of St. Joseph (Bandra): 0; Bombay International School (Babulnath): 3 (Mahi Kejriwal 2, Nayah Bharwani) bt MIG (Borivali): 1 (Patricia F)