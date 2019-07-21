MSSA football: Stanislaus march into quarters

Mumbai: Striker Zaid Chataiwala and Alister Picardo's propelled St. Stanislaus(Bandra) to an emphatic 5-0 win over Hansraj Morarji School (Andheri), and marched into the knock-out of the boys under 16 Div-I match of the Mumbai School Sports Association Annual Inter-Schools Football.

At Xavier's football ground, Parel on Saturday, the boys from Bandra were off to attacking soccer with Zaid finding the net twice to get them a rousing start in their last league match. Alister joined the party to take them 3-0 at the break.

In another match, Christ Church,Byculla defeated St. Francis D'Assisi, Borivali by narrow margin of 1-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals. Ethan Dueman was the hero for Christ Church who scored the goal in 48th minute after a goalless first half.

At the girls matches played at the Cooperage ground, MIG School,Borivali and Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu shared points in an 1-1 encounter.

Results Girls under-16 Div I:

Lakshdham, Goregaon: 0 drew with Gokuldham, Goregaon: 0; Dhirubhai Ambani School, BKC: 1 (A Malhotra) bt Cathedral and John Cannon, Fort: 0; MIG School, Borivali: 1 (Antony Angeline) drew with VCW Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu: 1 (Sai Sankhe); Boys under-16: Christ Church School, Byculla: 1 (E Dueman) bt St. Francis D'Assisi, Borivali: 0; St. Stanislaus, Bandra: 5 (Z Chataiwala 2, A Picardo 2, Jafer Mansoori) bt Hansraj Morarji Public School, Andheri: 0; Don Bosco High School, Matunga: 2 (K Fernandes, S Rodrigues) bt Jamnabai Narsee, Juhu: 0; Bombay Scottish, Mahim: 1 (Angad Kanuar) bt St. Dominic Savio, Andheri: 0