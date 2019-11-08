MSSA: Dhirubhai Ambani, Don Bosco sign peace treaty

Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani, Bandra Kurla Complex signed a peace treaty with Don Bosco, Matunga in a goalless encounter as the games were back after the Deepavali holidays, the MSSA boys under-12 Div-I league, at the Azad Maidan, here on Thursday.

Vibgyor High school, Goregaon scored twice against St Mary's SSC, Mazagaon in a narrow 2-1 to garner full points in the other match of the day.

Chitrarrth Surti and Sachet Thukran scored for Vibgyor while Kalvin John scored the lone goal for the boys from Mazagaon. Kunal Chonkar scored in the first session for St Joseph's Wadala as they edged out the Santacruz outfit Sacred Heart 1-0.

Campion School (Cooperage Road) also enjoyed a rewarding day as they overcame Lilavati Podar (Santacruz) by a 3-0 margin, was the other team to pocket full points in the encounter which was played at the School Sports Ground.

For the Campion School striker Harsh Deora netted two goals and teammate Siddhant Sharma chipped in with one to complete the win.

Earlier, St. Stanislaus (Bandra) breezed to 6-0 win over St. Dominic Savio (Andheri). Captain Yohan Britto and Vihaan Sylva, both scored a brace of goals each to give Stanislaus the upper hand while Simon Cardoz and Rylan Enthiado scored one each to seal St. Stanislaus’ victory.

Results

Boys under-12 Div-I league

Dhirubhai Ambani (BKC) 0 drew with Don Bosco, Matunga 0; Vibgyor High, Goregaon: 2 (Chitrarrth Surti, Sachet Thukran) bt St. Mary’s SSC, Mazagon: 1 (Kalvin John); St. Joseph’s, Wadala: 1 (Kunal Chonkar) bt Sacred Heart, Santacruz: 0; Campion School, Cooperage Road: 3 (Harsh Deora 2, Siddhant Sharma) bt Lilavati Podar, Santacruz: 0; Bombay Scottish, Mahim: 3 (Ishaan Singh 2, Yash Kapadia) bt Holy Family, Andheri: 1 (Alyster Jathana); St. Stanislaus, Bandra: 6 (Vihaan Sylva 2, Yohan Britto 2, Rylan Enthiado, Simon Cardoz) bt St. Dominic Savio, Andheri: 0; St. Anne’s, Malad: 1 (Chetty Austin) drew with Diamond Jubilee, Malad: 1 (Rayaan Ansari).