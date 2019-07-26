MSSA: Custodian Pearl does it for MIG

Mumbai: MIG, Borivali, marched into the final of the MSSA inter-school under-16 girls. They await the winners of Apostolic Carmel and AVM in the summit clash to be held at the Cooperage on Monday.

At the Cooperage here on Thursday when one of the semifinal had to been postponed as AVM failed to make it in time for their match against Apostolic Carmel, the girls from Borivali defeated Bombay Scottish, Mahim, 2-1 in a penalty shoot-out, in the girls Division I of the contest. The tie-breaker was resorted as the teams failed to break the deadlock in the regulation time.

It was MIG’s custodian's Pearl Negandhi stole the show saving two from the dreaded spot. It was Harshali Mandavkar and Aashna Thomas whose tries were saved by Pearl.

Ananya Biswas and Pranita Nimkar of Bombay Scottish were wide off the target. Only Kyra Gore was the only player to convert from the spot. Pearl also contributed by scoring a penalty along with Monis Tracy to take MIG in the finals.

Earlier the first semi-final between Apostolic Carmel and AVM, Juhu, could not take place as team AVM could not make it to the venue in time for their 9:00 AM match. According to AVM coach Desmond D’Souza their school bus was held in the traffic jam.

However, the MSSA committee has heard their side and has decided to reschedule the match on July 27, Saturday at Cooperage Ground, Colaba.

Results

Girls Under 16 Div I (SFs): MIG School, Borivali: 2 (Tracy Monis, Negandhi Pearl) bt Bombay Scottish, Mahim: 1 (Harshali Mandeokar) via tiebreaker. Full time 0-0

Boys U-16 Div II League:

Lilavati Podar School, Santacruz: 0 drew with St. Xavier’s High School, Fort: 0; Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu: 1 (Krisshiv Mehra) bt St. Xavier’s Boys Academy, Marine Lines: 0; St. Paul High School, Dadar: 1 (Yash Nibalje) bt Holy Family School, Andheri: 0