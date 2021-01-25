MSSA cricket webinar evokes good response

Mumbai

It was a workshop of a different kind. Unlike many conducted it was just the game but the other aspects associated with the children were all there, making it more interesting for the children who took part in the webinar.

Wasim Jaffer an Indian former cricketer turned out to be a teacher more than a cricketer as he inspired the children with his talks, during the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) webinar, here on Monday.

The opening batsman, Jaffer opened the session with an all-around talk on both academics and sports. He stressed the importance of both these and emphasised that hard work on all walks of life will be paid back.

An occasional right-arm off break bowler, Jaffer requested the kids to respect their parents. "Yes, they are our parents, and I am sure even the parents should give some breathing space for the children, and give them to take the call on what sport they would like to take up".

"Never put pressure on our kids to take up the sports according to your (parents) likes to let the children take their call too unless they are too young to take the call." said Jaffer.

An all-rounder, Jaffer was a teacher, parent, guardian and a senior cricketer who talked about all aspects needed to be a perfect person both in career and personal life.

This first-ever ever kind, workshop, revolved around pandemics and the need to cope up and be safe. The children also cleared all the doubts about the game.

Dr. Aijaz Ashai, one of the renowned physiotherapist, talked about the requisites to be injury-free while exhibiting the skills of the game.

Over a hundred children took part in the workshop.

Others who took part included MSSA joint secretary Joe Monterio, football secretary Sebastian Fernandis and hockey secretary Lawrence Bing, besides Esmero Figueiredo, the general secretary of MSSA.