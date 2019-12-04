MSLTA: Joshua Eapan won gold in tennis championship

Mumbai: Joshua Eapan of Avalon Height International came up with a stellar performance to corner the gold in the tennis championship of Sports for All, powered by Byju’s, here at the MSLTA, Cuffe Parade on Wednesday.

Taking on Shaan Worlikar of Don Bosco High School (Matunga) in the under-16 boys’ singles, Joshua showed great nerves to register an easy 2-0 (6-1, 6-1) victory to win the big one.

In the girls’ under-18 tennis, Samrudhi Khanvilkar of Patkar College (Goregaon) won the gold after her opponent Urvee Kate of Gundecha Academy conceded the match mid-way with the score tied at 4-4.

Meanwhile, Shantanu Parag Patil did the star turn for Bhavans College, Andheri as he clinched under-18 boys’ 200m run by clocking a time of 24:20 secs. Arnav Parshuram of Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission School clinched the silver for his efforts of 24:89 seconds while, Pratham Chetan of Thakur College, Kandivali cornered the bronze after he finished the dash with a time of 25:43 secs.

Elsewhere, in the u-16 boys' 200m run, it was Kaushik Shashank of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan School who came out on top after he posted a time of 24:55 secs, followed by Rahil Mirza Baig of Podar International, Thane (24.74 secs) and Vignesh K Swamy of Little Angels High School (25.29 secs).