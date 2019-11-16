MSLTA Challenger: Arjun Khade enters final

Pune: Indian challenge ended in the singles as sixth seeded Ramkumar Ramanathan went down to second seeded James Duckworth of Australia in the semifinals at the sixth edition of the KPIT MSLTA Challenger a Challenger 80 series, at the MSLTA School of tennis courts at the Mhalunge Balewadi Sports Complex, here on Saturday.

The 27-year-old James Duckworth of Brisbane who is making a comeback after four operations will meet fifth seeded Jay Clarke of Great Britain. It will be an Indian festival in the doubles as two Indian pairs made it to the finals Pune boy Arjun Kadhe made it to his maiden final in the doubles in his home city pairing Saketh Myneni , In the finals they will meet the inform pair of top seeds Ramkumar Ramnathan and Purav Raja.

In the semifinals second seeded Duckworth stopped the run of sixth seeded Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(8),6-2 in an 1 hour 35 minute encounter , in the other semifinals 21 year from Derby in England Jay Clarke ousted Roberto Ortega - Olmedo of Spain 6-3,6-2 in 1 hour and 17 minutes and enter his second Challenger final of the year.

Arjun Kadhe and Saketh Myneni scored an upset win over second seeded Vishnu Vardhan and Toshide Matsui of Japan 5-7,7-6(1),10-4.