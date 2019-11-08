MSDT paddlers bag nine gold medals

Mumbai: Mumbai Suburban District and Thane (MSDT) paddlers proved they are the best in business in the Maharashtra State & Inter District Table Tennis Championship, with nine gold medals at the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, recently.

Thane’s Siddhesh Pande led the medal hunt winning the men’s singles after picking up a comprehensive victory over Hrishikesh Malhotra of MSD in straight games. Seeded third in tournament, Siddhesh was at his menacing best as he easily overcame Hrishikesh 4-0 (11-8, 11-4, 11-5, 11-9) for the gold.

Diya Chitale (MSD), one of the brightest young talents in the country punched above her weight to bag the gold in the women’s singles after registering a 4-1 (11-7,11-5,9-11,12-10,11-9) victory over the top seeded and her fellow district-mate Srushti Haleangadi.