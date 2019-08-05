MSDBA: Nirmitee Gajbhiye in good nick

Mumbai: Nirmitee Gajbhiye (MSDBA) was in impressive form and advanced to the finals of both girls’ under-13 and under-15 events, of the Bombay Gymkhana-IndusInd Bank Sub-Junior badminton tournament, at the Bombay Gymkhana badminton courts here on Sunday.

In the girls’ under-13 semi-finals, the top seed Nirmitee dictated terms against left-handed Evanna Tyagi (MSDBA) and romped to a 15-6, 15-7 victory.

In the other semi-final encounter, second seed 2-Riya Vinherkar (GMBA) got the better of Sanika Sinha (MSDBA) winning in two games, at 15-12, 15-4.

Nirmitee Gajbhiye, who is also the number one seed in the under-15 breezed past Sanjivani Suryavanshi (GMBA) by wrapping up a 15-3, 15-9 win in the first semi-final, while second seed Kamya Ravi (MSDBA) was also in complete control against Taarushi Yadav (GMBA) and eased to a fluent 15-4, 15-5 victory.

Riya Vinherkar also had a good day by also reaching the girls’ under-11 singles final with a 15-5, 15-1 win against Aarohi Mejari (MSDBA). She will take on second seed Evanna Tyagi (MSDBA) who tamed Myra Oak (MSDBA) 15-6, 15-7.

Pranav Kamble (GMBA) waged a grim battle with Akshith Kiran (MSDBA) before the latter suffered a hamstring strain in the deciding third game and retired in the boys’ under-15 semi-final action with the score reading 14-15, 15-8, 8-2. He will take on Lionel Monteiro (MSDBA) who defeated Shivaan Mishra (MSDBA) 10-15, 15-11, 15-7.

Results

Girls (U-11): 1-Riya Vinherkar (GMBA) bt Aarohi Mejari (MSDBA) 15-5, 15-1; 2-Evanna Tyagi (MSDBA) bt Myra Oak (MSDBA) 15-6, 15-7. Under-13: 2-Riya Vinherkar (GMBA) bt Sanika Sinha (MSDBA) 15-12, 15-4; 1-Nirmitee Gajbhiye (MSDBA) bt Evanna Tyagi (MSDBA) 15-6, 15-7. Under-15: 2-Kamya Ravi (MSDBA) bt Taarushi Yadav (GMBA) 15-4, 15-5; 1-Nirmitee Gajbhiye (MSDBA) bt Sanjivani Suryavanshi (GMBA) 15-3, 15-9.

Boys (U-11): 1-Harshit Mahimkar (GMBA) bt Adyant Gupta (GMBA) 15-12, 8-15, 15-11; Vedant Sawant (MSDBA) bt Jayden Noronha (MSDBA) 15-5, 15-10. Under-13: Pranit Somani (MSDBA) bt Oskar Mathew (MSDBA) 13-15, 15-8, 15-11; 2-Shashwat Kumar (GMBA) bt Aryan Talwar (MSDBA) 15-11, 15-10. Under-15: Pranav Kamble (GMBA) bt Akshith Kiran (MSDBA) 14-15, 15-8, 8-2 (Retired); Lionel Monteiro (MSDBA) bt S Mishra (MSDBA) 10-15, 15-11, 15-7.