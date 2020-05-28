MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi rubbishes #Dhoniretires, says lockdown has made people “mentally unstable”

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh on Wednesday rubbished rumours of former India captain's retirement and said that lockdown has made people mentally unstable.

Taking to Twitter, Sakshi wrote: "Its only, rumours! I understand lockdown had made people mentally unstable! #DhoniRetires.. Get a life!" The tweet was deleted after it went viral on social media.

Speculations over MS Dhoni's retirement have been making the rounds for quite sometime now. MS Dhoni had last played for India in the World Cup 2019 semi-final clash against New Zealand, where India faced a heartbreaking defeat and were ousted from the tournament. After that Dhoni took a sabbatical from Indian cricket and did not make himself available for selection.

On Wednesday, #Dhoniretires started trending on Twitter after rumours of the former Indian captain's retirement started doing rounds. Soon, fans went into a meltdown and started posting photos and videos of the former captain on Twitter.