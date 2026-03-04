MS Dhoni Slapped With ₹1,000 Fine For Over Speeding Car In Ranchi

MS Dhoni | File Pic

Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni has been hit with a traffic violation near his Ranchi farmhouse. A car registered under Dhoni's name was slapped with a ₹1,000 fine for speeding, breaking the speed limit. Ranchi's automated traffic monitoring system recorded the vehicle going above the speed limit, and an e-challan was issued under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

This development follows closely on the heels of another controversy involving MS Dhoni. The Jharkhand State Housing Board recently issued him a notice regarding the alleged misuse of a residential plot located on Harmu Road in Ranchi.

According to officials, the land—designated strictly for residential use—may have been utilized for commercial activities. The property in question is the same residence where Dhoni previously lived before relocating to his current home on Ring Road.

Dhoni is one of the most influential players in the CSK ranks and is a core member of the leadership group. He has won five titles for the team during his captaincy stint. CSK had a poor run last season.

The team finished last in the points table. The five-time champions were only able to win four matches out of fourteen. Dhoni’s performance was also disappointing throughout the season. CSK’s finisher scored just 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17, with a best score of 30*, and even captained CSK in Gaikwad’s absence due to injury.