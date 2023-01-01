MS Dhoni rings in the New Year watching fireworks with daughter Ziva; WATCH

Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrated the New Year by watching fireworks with his daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi Singh Rawat on Saturday.

Sakshi posted a short clip in which Ziva can been in Dhoni's arms watching the fireworks in the night sky. Fittingly, Sakshi put Coldplay's hit number, 'Sky Full of Stars' as the background music for the video.

The father-daughter duo adorably stared at the sky while ringing in the New Year with happiness and smiles.

"Happy New Year ! #2023," Sakshi captioned the post.

Ziva, who has her own Instagram account, also recently got an autographed Argentina jersey from none other than football legend Lionel Messi, who led his team to FIFA World Cup 2022 glory in Qatar last month.

Dhoni in IPL 2023

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will be seen in action this year in the upcoming IPL 2023 in March-April.

Dhoni will return to lead the Chennai Super Kings and hopefully have a better campaign than last year.

CSK endured their toughest year in the IPL last season when they failed to reach the knockouts for the first time in history after finishing second from last.

Dhoni has retired from all formats of the game in international and domestic cricket but continues to play in the IPL. This year could be his final outing in the cash-rich league which he has won four times as captain of CSK.

