MS Dhoni misses out as Wisden name all-time India XI in T20Is

Wisden India have named an all-time India XI in T20Is ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The major notable absentee is World Cup winner MS Dhoni while, batting great Virender Sehwag has been named 12th man.

Virat Kohli the opener

Star batsman Virat Kohli, one of the greatest white-ball batters of his generation, has been named opener along with Rohit Sharma.

At one-down Suryakumar Yadav seals a place for the impact he has made in just a year and a half since his debut. Yuvraj Singh makes the middle order.

One of the best all-rounders currently playing the game, Hardik Pandya follows Surya and Yuvraj. Another southpaw, who makes the team is Suresh Raina.

Dinesh Karthik favoured

Dinesh Karthik pips the Delhi cricketer as for the wicketkeeper spot.

Meanwhile, the spin department is spearheaded by R Ashwin. Bhuvneshwar Kumar undoubtedly remains the first-choice seamer.

Easily one of the finest white-ball seamers of his generation, Jasprit Bumrah too makes the XI.

Surprisingly, Ashish Nehra makes the team ahead of the likes of Zaheer Khan.

Virender Sehwag bags the 12th-man spot.