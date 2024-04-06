'MS Dhoni Has Got Aura Behind Him': SRH Players On Former CSK Skipper's Rousing Reception From Hyderabad Crowd During IPL 2024 Clash

MS Dhoni walks out bat with rousing reception from Hyderabad crowd | Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

SunRisers Hyderabad players, including Heinrich Klassen, Aiden Markram and Jaydev Unadkat were in awe of the rousing reception by the Hyderabad crowd to former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni during IPL 2024 clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, April 5.

Dhoni walked out to bat at no.7 when CSK were 160/5 after Daryll Mitchell's dismissal and joined Ravindra Jadeja at the crease with just three balls to play in the final over of the visitors innings.

As soon as the legendary wicketkeeper-batter strode out to bat, the entire crowd in Hyderabad, including SRH and CSK fans went berserk and gave thunderous applause to MS Dhoni. The loud cheers and chants of Dhoni were echoing across the Uppal Stadium.

SunRisers Hyderabad players were fascinated by the thunderous reception for MS Dhoni. In a video shared by Indian Premier League (IPL) on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Heinrich Klassen said, "Go down MS Dhoni is a Legend. Especially in this country".

Aiden Markram hailed former CSK skipper as the legend of the game. Pacer Jaydev Unadkat asserted that everybody in the country is a massive fan of MS Dhoni, adding that he has got an aura in him. He also hailed Dhoni as a crowd pleaser.

"There is a no point denying the fact everyone is an MS Dhoni fan. That man has got aura behind him. He is a crowd pleaser and everybody likes him." Unadkat said.