 'MS Dhoni Has Got Aura Behind Him': SRH Players On Former CSK Skipper's Rousing Reception From Hyderabad Crowd During IPL 2024 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'MS Dhoni Has Got Aura Behind Him': SRH Players On Former CSK Skipper's Rousing Reception From Hyderabad Crowd During IPL 2024 Clash

'MS Dhoni Has Got Aura Behind Him': SRH Players On Former CSK Skipper's Rousing Reception From Hyderabad Crowd During IPL 2024 Clash

Dhoni walked out to bat at no.7 when CSK were 160/5 after Daryll Mitchell's dismissal and joined Ravindra Jadeja at the crease with just three balls to play in the final over of the visitors innings.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni walks out bat with rousing reception from Hyderabad crowd | Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

SunRisers Hyderabad players, including Heinrich Klassen, Aiden Markram and Jaydev Unadkat were in awe of the rousing reception by the Hyderabad crowd to former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni during IPL 2024 clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, April 5.

Dhoni walked out to bat at no.7 when CSK were 160/5 after Daryll Mitchell's dismissal and joined Ravindra Jadeja at the crease with just three balls to play in the final over of the visitors innings.

As soon as the legendary wicketkeeper-batter strode out to bat, the entire crowd in Hyderabad, including SRH and CSK fans went berserk and gave thunderous applause to MS Dhoni. The loud cheers and chants of Dhoni were echoing across the Uppal Stadium.

SunRisers Hyderabad players were fascinated by the thunderous reception for MS Dhoni. In a video shared by Indian Premier League (IPL) on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Heinrich Klassen said, "Go down MS Dhoni is a Legend. Especially in this country".

Aiden Markram hailed former CSK skipper as the legend of the game. Pacer Jaydev Unadkat asserted that everybody in the country is a massive fan of MS Dhoni, adding that he has got an aura in him. He also hailed Dhoni as a crowd pleaser.

"There is a no point denying the fact everyone is an MS Dhoni fan. That man has got aura behind him. He is a crowd pleaser and everybody likes him." Unadkat said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Japanese Grand Prix 2024: Defending Champion Max Verstappen Takes Top Pole, Defeats Sergio Perez &...

Japanese Grand Prix 2024: Defending Champion Max Verstappen Takes Top Pole, Defeats Sergio Perez &...

'MS Dhoni Has Got Aura Behind Him': SRH Players On Former CSK Skipper's Rousing Reception From...

'MS Dhoni Has Got Aura Behind Him': SRH Players On Former CSK Skipper's Rousing Reception From...

IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH: Interesting Moments From 18th Match As Abhishek & Markram Power Hyderabad To...

IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH: Interesting Moments From 18th Match As Abhishek & Markram Power Hyderabad To...

Viral Video: Kavya Maran Celebrates With Jubilation After SunRisers Hyderabad's Win Over Chennai...

Viral Video: Kavya Maran Celebrates With Jubilation After SunRisers Hyderabad's Win Over Chennai...

VIDEO: MS Dhoni Receives Thunderous Reception From Hyderabad Crowd While Walking Out To Bat During...

VIDEO: MS Dhoni Receives Thunderous Reception From Hyderabad Crowd While Walking Out To Bat During...