MS Dhoni flaunts his new one of a kind Jeep worth Rs 90 Lakh!

Ranchi: After being away from cricket for a while, M.S. Dhoni was out here drawing eyeballs in his new car -- a one-of-its-kind Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

The decorated former India captain was seen taking the Jeep for a spin in the city as bystanders paused to admire the red midsize SUV and a glimpse of their local hero.

Last month, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni had shared a picture of a new addition in his garage. She had taken to Instagram to share the picture of the new car and said: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!"