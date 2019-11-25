Mrunal Patil’s brace helps Reliance defeat MGMO

Mumbai: Mrunal Patil’s brace helped Reliance ‘A’ defeat fancied MGMO 6-4 in the annual 8-Team YMCA Waterpolo League -2019, held At YMCA Swimming Pool, Agripada.

It was a tensely fought tie, with their respective goalkeepers keeping their opponents forwards at bey. Reliance just abo0ut lead 1-0 in the first quarter. While second and third quarters saw honours were shared by both. Reliance, till the half way stage, just about managed to keep abreast by a goal. However, the third and fourth quarters too were well fought with neither side letting more than a goal. Ultimately it was last desperate move by their forwards towards the end which saw Reliance emerging victorious.

Defending champions Wester Railways and strong title-contenders Central Railways maintained their top positions as they routed their respective rivals with ease.