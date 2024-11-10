Mr 428! Meet Yashvardhan Dalal, Haryana Opener Who Broke Batting Record Against Mumbai In CK Nayudu Trophy

Pic Credit: Twitter

Yashvardhan Dalal, a young opener from Haryana, made history by scoring a quadruple century in a CK Nayudu Trophy match at the Gurugram Cricket Ground. Yashvardhan played an unbeaten knock of 264 runs while opening the innings setting a new record for the highest score in a single innings.

Dalal broke Sameer Rizvi's record for the highest score in the competition - the Uttar Pradesh batter had scored 312 in just 266 balls against Saurashtra last season.

This is not the first time that Dalal has made big score. In an U-16 league match in December 2021, he hammered 237 runs, helping Haryana Cricket Academy amass 452-5 in 40 overs, leading to a commanding 368-run victory.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yashvardhan Dalal's career so far

Born in Jhiggar, Haryana, Yashvardhan Dalal has quickly made a name for himself in domestic cricket. Despite having played only 112 matches so far, he has already scored over 4000 runs with an impressive average of 58.53, including 11 centuries and 28 half-centuries.

He has also contributed with the ball, picking up 65 wickets, with a career-best performance of 4/7. His all-round abilities make him a valuable player for Haryana and a potential future star in Indian cricket.

Recap of Yashvardhan Dalal's innings

During the historic knock Dalal partnered with Arsh Ranga to put Haryana in a strong position. The two formed a massive 410-run partnership, with Ranga eventually being dismissed by Mumbai's Atharva Bhosale. Despite the wicket, Dalal continued to dominate the bowlers to score record-breaking unbeaten 426 runs. His knock included 46 fours and 12 sixes. Dalal's innings came to end at day 3 were he scored 428 runs.

This incredible feat has placed Dalal in the spotlight, and with the IPL mega auction approaching, he is expected to attract attention from franchises looking for a young, talented all-rounder. With his impressive records and consistent performances, Dalal has the potential to achieve great things in the future of Indian cricket.