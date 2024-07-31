 MotoGP To Return To Buddh International Circuit In 2025 After Signing New Contract With UP Govt
HomeSportsMotoGP To Return To Buddh International Circuit In 2025 After Signing New Contract With UP Govt

MotoGP To Return To Buddh International Circuit In 2025 After Signing New Contract With UP Govt

The event will continue to be held at Buddh International Circuit, which made its debut on the MotoGP calendar in 2023.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
MotoGP Bharat. | (Credits: Twitter)

MotoGP has signed a new contract with Invest UP, the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s agency that facilitates international investment into the state. The agreement confirms the Indian Grand Prix will be on the calendar from 2025 to 2027 inclusive.

“A new agreement, signed directly with the Government of Indian region Uttar Pradesh, confirms MotoGP will return to the Buddh International Circuit for the next three seasons. With a population of over 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles on its roads, India is a key global market for MotoGP, our manufacturers and many of the sport’s partners.

"Two-wheeled transportation counts for nearly 75% of the total number of vehicles used daily,” read the statement posted on MotoGP’s website.

India also has a healthy established audience for MotoGP, with further scope to grow in coming seasons. The inaugural Grand Prix at Buddh saw more than 100,000 fans come to see history made as the world’s most exciting sport raced in the country for the first time.

This new agreement, signed directly between MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports and the government of Uttar Pradesh provides the perfect backdrop to further the success of both the sport and motorcycle industry across the country.

