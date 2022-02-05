Motera: The stadium full of milestones

Ahmedabad: The Motera stadium - the old and the refurbished one, now rechristened as the 'Narendra Modi' stadium has witnessed some of the iconic moments in India cricket. The most awaited one, India’s 1000th ODI against the West Indies.

Here are some of the milestones:

*Legendary Sunil Gavaskar scored his 10,000th Test run in 1987.

*Former captain Kapil Dev became the highest wicket taker in Tests in 1994

*Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden double hundred in 1999

*Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took his 400th Test wicket

*India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh scored his first Test ton.

*Kapil Dev took 9/83 against West Indies in 1983

*Sachin Tendulkar scored his 18,000th ODI run (versus Australia 2011 World Cup).

*Notable Test debut- VVS Laxman (versus South Africa, 1996)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:03 PM IST