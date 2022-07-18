e-Paper Get App

'Most competitive bloke': Virat Kohli hails Ben Stokes after England all-rounder quits ODIs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Will England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes play T20 World Cup? Here's what head coach Chris Silverwood has to say |

Former India captain Virat Kohli paid tribute to Ben Stokes after the England Test captain announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Monday.

Stokes, in a statement, said that he will be playing his last ODI match on Tuesday, which will be against South Africa.

Replying to Stokes' post on Instagram, Kohli wrote: “You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect.

Stokes has played 104 ODI matches and is set to end his international career in the format on his home ground at the Seat Unique Riverside.

The 31-year-old's ODI career will forever be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.

Stokes' unbeaten 84 helped to send the match into a Super Over as England claimed their first ICC Men's Cricket World Cup title in the most thrilling of circumstances.

After making his ODI debut against Ireland in 2011, Stokes has scored 2919 runs, including three centuries, and taken 74 wickets.

article-image
