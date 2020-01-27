‘More than just your run-of-the-mill basketball player’: Twitter grieves ‘Black Mamba’ Bryant’s death

NBA legend and former LA Lakers player Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and three others on Sunday. According to reports, they were on their way to Gianna's basketball game in Thousand Oaks city when the incident took place.
Twitter users were in utter disbelief over this incident and mourned the legendary star's demise.
Kobe Bryant’s last tweet before his death was a congratulatory message to LeBron James on him surpassing Kobe to become the third-highest-scoring player in NBA. The retired LA Lakers star lost his place to fellow LA Lakers player ‘King’ James on Saturday.
Bryant had tweeted, “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644”.
Speaking after the match to ESPN, LeBron James talked about how Kobe inspired him as a child and what kind of an impact did his words have on him. He said, “I went to ABCD camp, and he came and talked to all the kids that were there. I happened to be one of the kids that was there and I was just listening.”
On him being compared to Kobe, LeBron said, “It's surreal. It doesn't make no sense, but the universe just puts things in your life, and when you live the right way or you've just given everything to whatever you're doing, things happen organically, and it's not supposed to make sense, but it just happens. And I'm happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe."
Kobe was also known as ‘Black Mamba’, a term which he coined for himself. In his 2015 documentary, 'Muse', Kobe revealed the origin of ‘Black Mamba’. In his documentary, he said, “I went from a person who was at the top of his game, had everything coming, to a year later, having absolutely no idea where life is going or if you are even going to be a part of life as we all know it.”
Although he didn’t reveal what he was talking about, it is presumed that he was talking about the charges of sexual assault which were levelled at him back in 2003 at Colorado by a 19-year-old woman. He hints that the case shattered his family and changed the perception of his fans on him.
Kobe disclosed that it was at that time that he coined the name ‘Black Mamba’, to separate his personal and professional life.
