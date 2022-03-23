More than 42,000 people to attend Aussie spin legend Shane Warne's MCG memorial service

More than 42,000 people will pay their in-person respects to cricket legend Shane Warne at his state memorial service.

Bookings opened on Tuesday afternoon for the Melbourne Cricket Ground event which will take place on March 30, reports stuff.co.nz.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said 42,300 people have already snapped up a free ticket.

It will be the wider public's first chance to say goodbye to Warne following his death from a suspected heart attack at the Thai resort island of Koh Samui on March 4.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:32 AM IST