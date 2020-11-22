'More PL title contenders than anyone else': Manchester City's Pep Guardiola on Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur held the top spot in the Premier League standings as they beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 2-0 at home.

City is currently in the 11th spot in the Premier League standings, eight points behind leaders Spurs.

Lauding the efforts of Jose Mourinho's side, Guardiola said Tottenham are the biggest title contenders of this season.

"They are top of the league. So obviously they are more contenders than anyone else right now. Of course, there are a lot of points to play for, we're eight points down, we have one game less, but there are a lot of teams in front of us. We have to start winning games, if not that will not be possible, we know it. We have to try to win games, we know it," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"In terms of the game, I think we are not far away, but we struggle to score the goals right now, and it is not about particularly for one person or the other one. That is the reality, 10 goals...is not good enough," he added.

Guardiola has helped Manchester City win two Premier League titles - by 19 points in 2017-18 and one the following campaign. The other two were won by Chelsea by seven points in 2016-17 and Liverpool by 18 last season.

"Well, the first year, I remember Chelsea yeah, in the beginning, it was so tight, but in the end, they take the advantage. The second season, and the third, and the fourth, it was so clear for City two times and Liverpool once," said Guardiola.

"This looks like the most open title race, but again it is nine games I think we have played so still a lot to play. We will see, you know playing a lot of games this season how it is going to happen. We will see," he added.