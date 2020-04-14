More big-names: Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland in Real Madrid's radar

The big-name signings may not have been as fruitful as Real Madrid may have expected, but that won't stop club President Florentino Perez from roping in football world's biggest talents.

Real Madrid has been reportedly looking to sign two of the best youngsters Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Why Mbappe?

Madrid had come close to signing Mbappe, but the decision turned around in the eleventh hour.

The 21-year-old is already a World Cup winner. He is only the second teenager after legendary Pele to score in a World Cup final game.

He holds a record that stands more than a goal a game and moving to the Spanish capital will only take him up another notch.

Why Haaland?

Haaland has been no less than a goal-scoring machine for RB Salzburg and latterly for Dortmund, with twenty nine goals in 27 appearances for the Austrian outfit were followed up by 12 in 11 games for the Germans.

At 19, two years younger than Mbappe, it is clear that Real Madrid is looking to avail their services to rule domestically and in Europe for years to come.