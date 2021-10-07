Money extracted from players on promise of selection, claims report

Mumbai: The seamier side of the game may have come to the fore again. According to a report, many aspiring cricketers have been duped of money by coaches who assured them of places in state squads or IPL teams.

The report claimed that coach Kulbir Rawat, one of those arrested in the scam, confessed that he had taken money from eight to nine players. During his interrogation, Rawat also named a selector, allegedly from the Sikkim Cricket Association.

Transcripts of the chats between Rawat and another person Ashutosh Bora indicated that some big names associated with state-level cricket associations may have had a hand in the scam.

The report further said that the police claimed that the chat alluded to officials from UP and Uttarakhand cricket associations more than once. Apparently, a whopping amount of around Rs 35 lakh was transferred from the account of Bora's firm to Rawat’s account. More than Rs 2 lakh was transferred from Bora’s account to that of the selector. An official from the Arunachal Cricket Association is also linked to the episode.

On September 4, the Gurugram police busted a gang that used to cheat young cricketers of several lakhs by assuring selection to various tournaments and teams.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:10 AM IST