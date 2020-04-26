Moise Kean throws party amid lockdown, Everton 'appalled'

Everton are 'appalled' at their 20-year-old striker Moise Kean who threw a private party violating the social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kean posted videos of himself on a private snapchat group having a party with his friends at his apartment.

UK government guidelines state that all gatherings should be avoided to spread the Coronavirus.

"Everton Football Club was appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis," a club statement said.

"The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable.

"Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the government guidelines - including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home - through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players.

"The amazing people in the NHS deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them."

Kean, formerly with Juventus, had made €32 million with Everton last summer.