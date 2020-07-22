Mohun Bagan give I-League winning bonus to players, staff

I-League champions Mohun Bagan said on Wednesday that the club has paid its title-winning bonus to all the coaches, players and ground staff.

"With immense pleasure, we wish to inform you that as per our commitment, today we have paid the I-League 2019-20 winning bonus to all coaches, players, support staff and office staff including ground staff," the club said in a statement.

Mohun Bagan won the I-League with four rounds to spare before the Covid-19 lockdown and then merged with Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK. The football entity is now known as ATK Mohun Bagan FC and will take part in the 2020-21 edition of the ISL.

Earlier this month, the green and maroon brigade had cleared the salaries of the Indian coaches, players and support staff. In May, Mohun Bagan players had asked the club to clear their dues. The club management had requested the footballers to wait until the nationwide lockdown was lifted.

Mohun Bagan will also not celebrate the 'Mohun Bagan Day' by organising a "physical programme" on July 29 this time due to the pandemic. The club has decided to honour hockey legend Gurbux Singh and former Bengal first class cricketer Palash Nandy with the Mohun Bagan Ratna.

Ashok Kumar (hockey), Pranab Ganguly (football) and Monoranjan Porel (athletics) will be bestowed with the lifetime achievement award while Spanish footballer Joseba Beitia, who played a key role in the green and maroon brigade winning the I-League last season, will get the best football player (senior) prize. Sajal Bag (U-18 team) will be given the best youth player trophy.