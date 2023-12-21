Mohammed Siraj Leaves Fans Confused With 'Broken Heart' Emojis On Instagram; Rumours Claim It's After Watching Dunki

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj sent internet into frenzy after he posted a cryptic 'broken heart' emojis on his Instagram story on Thursday, December 21.
Siraj, who has been rested for the ODI series against South Africa, put up five 'broken heart' emojis on Instagram story and fans went berserk, leaving them scratching their heads.
Indian cricket and RCB fans were literally confused and started to decode the reason behind Siraj being heartbroken. Recently, we have seen Mumbai Indians' cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav put up a cryptic post on their Instagram stories.
Following 'broken heart' emojis on Siraj's Instagram's story, there has been several rumours making rounds in social media. Many rumoured that there could be an internal rift in RCB following poor performance at the recently concluded IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai.
On the other side, fans have speculated that Mohammed Siraj put up a cryptic Instagram story after watching Shah Rukh Khan's starrer 'Dunki'. Many feels that the Indian pacer watched the movie and became emotional, thus posted a four broken heart emojis on his Instagram story.
The movie Dunki has been released today in theatres, with SRK, Tapasee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani playing the lead roles in the movie.
Here's how fans reacted to Mohammed Siraj's cryptic Instagram posr
Siraj to return for Test series vs South Africa
Mohammed Siraj will back in action for upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, with the first match starting on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
Siraj was part of team India for three T20Is against Proteas, but he was given a break ahead of the crucial Test series. Team India will play three-day practice match from December 20-22 before playing the first Test in South Africa
With South Africa being 'final frontier' for India as they are yet to win a Test series in rainbow nation, BCCI sent a full strength squad for red-ball cricket. Rohit Sharma-led side look to ensure that they'll not return home with empty handed this time.