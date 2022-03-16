Mohammad Kaif badly trolled for tweet on Indian team

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif was heavily criticised by fans for his tweet on the Rohit Sharma-led team.

Kaif’s tweet came after India hammered Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second Test at Bengaluru to clean sweep the series 2-0.

In his tweet, Kaif praised the new captain Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid for making India a dominant side.

"KL, Rohit, Vihari, Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Jadeja, Ash, Bumrah, Shami and many No.11 options...Suddenly, it all looks fine. Under Rohit and Dravid, a world beating Test unit is taking shape." Kaif tweeted.

However, fans slammed the cricketer and argued that the current team was moulded by former captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

One fan sarcastically commented that Kaif was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise after Kohli took over as the skipper of the side.

The Indian Premier League is set to start from March 26.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:24 PM IST