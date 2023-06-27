Mohammad Amir Names Two Indians Among His Three Favourite Batters, No Rohit Sharma

In the realm of cricket, India and Pakistan engage in intense competition on the field; however, there exists a remarkable admiration among cricketers from both sides. This sentiment is exemplified by the Pakistani fast bowler, Mohammad Amir. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has consistently praised Amir, and in turn, Amir has expressed his respect for Kohli's batting prowess. Recently, in a video, Amir revealed his top three favorite batters, which included Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. Surprisingly, his third choice was the young Indian player, Shubman Gill.

"Virat [Kohli], Babar is my favourite apart from T20s. He is my favourite in Tests and ODIs. Finally, Shubman Gill, as I feel he will be the next big thing for India in future, if he maintains his current form," Amir said on his YouTube channel.

When it comes to bowlers, Amir named New Zealand's Trent Boult as his number one pick. "[Trent] Boult, he is number one for me, then Naseem Shah. These are bowlers, who I feel are complete bowlers and can play all formats. And third would be Mitchell Starc," he added.

Questions raised over future captaincy and vice captaincy

Looking ahead, the Indian cricket team is scheduled to embark on a tour of the West Indies next month. However, the appointment of Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain of the Test team for this tour has raised questions among cricket fans, including former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. Although Rohit Sharma will lead the team in both formats, Rahane's selection as vice-captain has sparked curiosity. Rahane was brought back into the team for the WTC Final against Australia, where he displayed exceptional batting performance.

Gavaskar, a legendary cricketer himself, identified three potential players who could serve as future replacements for Rohit Sharma as captain. He highlighted Shubman Gill and Axar Patel as potential future captains, emphasizing Axar's consistent improvement in every match. Gavaskar suggested that giving Axar the responsibility of vice captain would test his capabilities. Additionally, he mentioned Ishan Kishan as a potential candidate, once he establishes himself in the team.