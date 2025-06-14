 MLC 2025: 40-Year-Old Faf Du Plessis Pulls Off One-Handed Screamer In TSK vs MINY Match; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMLC 2025: 40-Year-Old Faf Du Plessis Pulls Off One-Handed Screamer In TSK vs MINY Match; Watch Video

MLC 2025: 40-Year-Old Faf Du Plessis Pulls Off One-Handed Screamer In TSK vs MINY Match; Watch Video

Veteran South African cricketer Faf du Plessis took a one-handed stunner in the Major League Cricket (MLC) game between the MI New York and Texas Super Kings in Oakland. In a video surfaced on social media, the 40-year-old flung himself to his right to take the catch as the crowd went wild.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Faf du Plessis pulled off a stunner. | (Credits: X)

Veteran South African cricketer Faf du Plessis took a one-handed stunner in the Major League Cricket (MLC) game between the MI New York and Texas Super Kings in Oakland. In a video surfaced on social media, the 40-year-old flung himself to his right to take the catch as the crowd went wild.

The dismissal occurred in the 14th over of the innings as New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell crashed one through the off-side off the bowling of Adam Milne. Du Plessis plucked the ball out of thin air wide of mid-off and broke a crucial 97-run partnership between Bracewell and Monank Patel.

Watch the video here:

FPJ Shorts
Pandharpur Wari: When Will Palkhis Of Sant Tukaram & Sant Dnyaneshwar Arrive In Pune City? Full Schedule Here
Pandharpur Wari: When Will Palkhis Of Sant Tukaram & Sant Dnyaneshwar Arrive In Pune City? Full Schedule Here
Palghar Shocker: Newborn Dies In Mokhada, Father Carries Infant's Body 80 KM In Bag After Ambulance Fails To Arrive
Palghar Shocker: Newborn Dies In Mokhada, Father Carries Infant's Body 80 KM In Bag After Ambulance Fails To Arrive
Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari & Vedang Raina To Star In Imtiaz Ali's Yet-Untitled Film; Shooting To Begin In August 2025
Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari & Vedang Raina To Star In Imtiaz Ali's Yet-Untitled Film; Shooting To Begin In August 2025
'Iran's Armed Forces Ready To Strike Israel,' Vows Strong Response To Airstrikes': Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
'Iran's Armed Forces Ready To Strike Israel,' Vows Strong Response To Airstrikes': Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MLC 2025: 40-Year-Old Faf Du Plessis Pulls Off One-Handed Screamer In TSK vs MINY Match; Watch Video

MLC 2025: 40-Year-Old Faf Du Plessis Pulls Off One-Handed Screamer In TSK vs MINY Match; Watch Video

WTC Final 2025: Aiden Markram Seemingly Refuses To Speak To Media After His Classy Hundred On Day 3...

WTC Final 2025: Aiden Markram Seemingly Refuses To Speak To Media After His Classy Hundred On Day 3...

WWE Smack Down Results: John Cena To Face R-Truth Next Week; Randy Orton & Alexa Bliss Among Winners...

WWE Smack Down Results: John Cena To Face R-Truth Next Week; Randy Orton & Alexa Bliss Among Winners...

UTT 2025: Jaipur Patriots Beat Dabang Delhi To Reach Final As Sreeja Akula, Yashansh Malik Shine in...

UTT 2025: Jaipur Patriots Beat Dabang Delhi To Reach Final As Sreeja Akula, Yashansh Malik Shine in...

Suruchi Singh Wins 3rd Straight Individual Gold Medal In ISSF World Cup

Suruchi Singh Wins 3rd Straight Individual Gold Medal In ISSF World Cup