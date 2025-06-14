MLC 2025: 40-Year-Old Faf Du Plessis Pulls Off One-Handed Screamer In TSK vs MINY Match; Watch Video

Faf du Plessis pulled off a stunner. | (Credits: X)

Veteran South African cricketer Faf du Plessis took a one-handed stunner in the Major League Cricket (MLC) game between the MI New York and Texas Super Kings in Oakland. In a video surfaced on social media, the 40-year-old flung himself to his right to take the catch as the crowd went wild.

The dismissal occurred in the 14th over of the innings as New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell crashed one through the off-side off the bowling of Adam Milne. Du Plessis plucked the ball out of thin air wide of mid-off and broke a crucial 97-run partnership between Bracewell and Monank Patel.

