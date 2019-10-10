Mixed fortunes for Kalina Village Boys

Mumbai: Kalina Village Boys (KVB) encountered mixed fortunes in the fifth round of matches of the 18th Kalina Football League 2019 at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina.

In the first match, KVB ‘B’ team got the better of FC Kolivery Z3 by a narrow 1-0 margin. Striker Faizan Shaikh scored the crucial winning goal.

Later, Kalina Village Boys ‘A’ team was not as lucky, going down fighting 1-2 to defending champions Air India Colony Boys in another closely contested match. Jaydeep Panarkar and Astle Pereira were bang on target with a goal each for Air India Colony while Kalina Village Boys scored through Arun Patil.

In another well-fought encounter, FC Kolovery overcame Kalina United by a 2-1 margin. FC Kolivery scored through Bhomeet Vakharia and Aniket Kumar, while Melvin Barboza got the lone goal for the losing side.