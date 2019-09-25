Mixed fortune for defending champion Sparsh Pherwani in BSAM

Mumbai: It was a day of mixed fortune for the defending champion Sparsh Pherwani of Khar Gymkhana as he won one and lost another in the a Group-A round-robin league match of the Senior men’s snooker event of the BSAM organised Maharashtra State Junior Snooker and Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg 1) Championship, at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room here on Wednesday.
The top ranked player, Pherwan started the day well as he defeated Bombay Gymkhana’s Walter Vaz 3-1 but later suffered a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Ibrahim Sheikh of Vashi.
Pherwani was in control against Vaz romped to a 58-52, 53-19, 36-61 and 60-28 victory. He was unable to strike the kind of form and faced quite a challenge from Sheikh who put up an impressive performance and stayed focused in the decider to register an stunning 3-2 ((61-26, 59-03, 26-58, 18-67 and 58-10) win.
Anand Raghuvanshi (Hindu Gym), Vishal Vaya (KVSC) and Hassan Badami (CCI) easily came through their opening group matches without dropping a frame.
Results:
Group-A: Sparsh Pherwani (Khar Gym) bt Walter Vaz (Bombay Gym) 3-1 (58-52, 53-19, 36-61, 60-28); Ibrahim Sheikh (Vashi) bt Sparsh Pherwani (Khar Gym) 3-2 (61-26, 59-03, 26-58, 18-67, 58-10)
Group-B: Anand Raghuvanshi (Hindu Gym) beat Avenish Shah (MCF) 3-0 (57-16, 57-30, 57-38)
Group-C: Vishal Vaya (KVSC) beat Rishabh Thakkar (Otters Club) 3-0 (59-45, 60-23, 52-17)
Group-D: Hassan Badami (CCI) beat Sahil Kakad (Khar Gym) 3-0 (81-25, 74-18, 63-31)
Group-F: Manav Panchal (MHC) beat Rajwardhan Joshi (Pune) 3-1 (57-20, 66-30, 17-66, 71-34)
Group-G: Anant Mehta (NSCI) beat Rahil Patel (JVPG) 3-1 (51-33, 25-61, 54-30, 57-15)
Group-H: Rayaan Razmi (Radio Club) beat Abhishek Bajaj (Bombay Gym) 3-0 (64-12, 69-37, 67-42); Sanjay Gamre (Bombay Gym) beat Kunal Rokade (Thane) 3-1 (53-12, 24-49, 52-22, 52-29)
