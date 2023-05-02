MitsuiShoji T20 Cricket League: Warriors easily charge past Mumbai Police

Mumbai, May 1: Shivaji Park Warriors rode on the combined efforts of off-spinner Puneet Tripathi (3 for 14 runs) and the blistering unbeaten half century knock from Siddharth Akre 51 runs to overcome Mumbai Police City Riders charging to 6-wicket win in the opening match of the Mumbai Cricket Club (MCC) and Jwala Sports Foundation (JSF) organized annual MitsuiShoji T20 Cricket League (Season 9), played at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground on Monday afternoon.

Electing to bat first, Mumbai Police amassed a modest total of 174 for 7 wickets from their 20 overs. Sagar Mishra 65 runs (39-balls, 7x4,3x6), Anand Bais 54 runs (42-balls, 2x4,3x6) and a late charge by Yogesh Patil 21 (9-balls, 3x4,1x6) lifted the innings. Tripathi did the trick for Warriors claiming three wickets from the two overs he bowled. Medium Pacer Nikhil Giri took 2 wickets for 21 runs.

Mumbai Police suffered two early blows losing both the openers with just 18 runs on the board. However, Bais and Mishra played with determination and put on a 103-run partnership for third wicket to repair the damage. Later, lower-order bat Patil smashed a quick 21 runs to prop the innings.

Later, Shivaji Park Warriors made an aggressive response and comfortable chased down the winning target reaching 179 for 4 wickets in 16.5 overs overs. Middle-order batsman Siddharth Akre steered Warriors home with an unbeaten 51 runs (24-balls, 3x4,4x6). Earlier, openers Adeeb Usmani 33 runs (31-balls, 2x4,2x6) and Varun Lavande 31 runs (18-balls, 4x4,1x6) laid the foundation with a 61-run association for the first wicket. Later, Akre and his skipper Atharva Ankolekar 36 (15-balls, 3x4,3x6) accelerated the scoring with a 58-run partnership to put their team on the road to victory. Medium Pacer Yogesh Patil was the most successful Mumbai Police bowler who took 2 wickets for 25 runs.

Earlier, Chief Guest, Shri Rajhans Singh, MLA (BJP) inaugurated the tournament in the presence of MCA Joint Secretary, Deepak Patil, Jwala Singh, founder MCC & JSF, and organizing committee members Satyedra Singh, Anandpal Singh and Ajay Singh and other dignitaries.

Shivaji Park Warriors spinner Puneet Tripathi was declared the ‘Man of the Match’.

Brief scores: Mumbai Police City Riders 174 for 7, 20 overs (Sagar Mishra 65 (39-balls, 7x4,3x6), Anand Bais 54 (42-balls, 2x4,3x6), Yogesh Patil 21 (9-balls, 3x4,1x6); Puneet Tripathi 3 for 14, Nikhil Giri 2 for 21) lost to Shivaji Park Warriors 179 for 4, 16.5 overs (Siddharth Akre 51* (24-balls, 3x4,4x6), Adeeb Usmani 33 (31-balls, 2x4,2x6), Varun Lavande 31 (18-balls, 4x4,1x6), Atharva Ankolekar 36 (15-balls, 3x4,3x6); Yogesh Patil 2 for 25). Result: Shivaji Park Warriors won by 6 wickets.