MitsuiShoji T20 Cricket League: Shivaji Park Warriors charge to third victory

Akre: Siddharth Akre (right) receives the Man of the Match award from Anand Singh. |

Mumbai: Shivaji Park Warriors maintained their impressive winning run of form and registered their third successive victory defeating Thane Marathas by a narrow 8 runs in their third league match of the five-team double leg Mumbai Cricket Club (MCC) and Jwala Sports Foundation (JSF) organized MitsuiShoji T20 Cricket League (Season 9), played at the Oval Maidan ground on Monday.

Choosing to bat first, Shivaji Park Warriors managed to put up a decent total of 164 for 7 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Siddharth Akre top-scored with an unbeaten half century effort of 51 runs and Gaurish Jadhav made 45 runs, while Thane bowlers Veera Singamani 3 for 31 and Yash Dubey 2 for 21 were among the wickets. Warriors fought bravely and managed to defend the modest target by restricting Thane Marathas to 156 for 3 wickets from their stipulated 20 overs. Leading Marathas chase was Kaushal Valsangkar who contributed 52 runs, Pranav Kela 46 runs and Harshal Jadhav 30 runs, but they fell short and finished on a losing note.

In other matches, Ghatkopar Jets posted a 3-wicket win against Bandra Heroes. Batting first Bandra Heroes could only manage to score 134 runs for 8 wickets and Ghatkopar Jets comfortably chased down the runs making 135 runs for 7 wickets to clinch the win.

Brief scores: Thane Marathas 123 for 8, 20 overs (Aeklavya 30, Kaushal Valsangkar 26; Deepak Shetty 3 for 25, Yogesh Patil 2 for 28) beat Mumbai Police City Riders 91 all out, 18.3 overs (Pradesh Lad 27; Bhavya Attrey 3 for 11, Tushar Kadam 2 for 27). Result: Thane Marathas won by 32 runs.

Bandra Heroes 134 for 8, 20 overs (Ayaz Khan 49*, Sahil Jadhav 25, Suved Parkar 20; Akhtar Shaikh 3 for 20, Atharv Dakway 3 for 26, Ajinkya Belose 2 for 28) lost to Ghatkopar Jets 135 for 7, 16.5 overs (Moin Khan 33, Vedant Murkar 21, Siddharth Mhatre 20; Satyam S. 2 for 18, Nishant Trivedi 2 for 22). Result: Ghatkopar Jets won by 3 wickets.

Shivaji Park Warriors 164 for 7, 20 overs (Siddharth Akre 51, Gaurish Jadhav 45; Veera Singamani 3 for 31,Yash Dubey 2 for 21) beat Thane Marathas 156 for 3, 20 overs (Kaushal Valsangkar 52, Pranav Kela 46, Harshal Jadhav 30). Result: Shivaji Park Warriors won by 8 runs.