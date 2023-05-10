MitsuiShoji T20 Cricket League: Mumbai Police record 1st win; Warriors record 4th victory

Shreyas : Mumbai Police bowler Shreyas Gurav (right) who claimed match-winning 5 wickets for 10 runs receives the Man of the Match award from Anand Singh. |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police City Riders after three consecutive defeats finally tasted success as they pulled off a thrilling 49-run victory against Ghatkopar Jets in a low-scoring fourth round match of the five-team double leg Mumbai Cricket Club (MCC) and Jwala Sports Foundation (JSF) organized MitsuiShoji T20 Cricket League (Season 9), played at the Oval Maidan ground.

Batting first Mumbai Police struggled with the bat and could only post a meagre total of 136 for 5 wickets from their allotted 20 overs. Thanks to the 29-ball 56 runs knock from Anand Bais 56 and Vedant Patil 25 runs contribution lifted the Mumbai Police innings.

Later, Mumbai Police put up a strong fight and Shreyas Gurav played a key match-winning role by claiming 5 wickets for just 10 runs which helped dismiss Ghatkopar Jets for a paltry 87 runs all out in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Shivaji Park Warriors recorded their fourth successive win defeating Bandra Heroes by a comfortable 45 runs and are now sitting atop the table with 8 points at the end of the fourth round of matches.

Thane Marathas and Ghatkopar Jets both with 4 points are jointly placed in second position while Mumbai Police and Bandra Heroes with just one win to their credit are placed fourth and fifth.

Shivaji Park Warriors opening batsman Siddharth Akre receives the Man of the Match award.

Shivaji Park Warriors riding on the aggressive innings from Siddharth Akre 75 runs (53-balls, 9x4,1x6) piled up a challenging total of 178 for 8 wickets from 20 overs. Jayesh Pokhre added 20 runs while Bandra Heroes Aman Maniyar took 3 wickets for 34 runs. In reply, Bandra Heroes were bowled out for 133 runs in 19.1 overs. Sahil Jadhav 39 runs and Ayaz Khan 23 runs tried to keep Heroes in the chase, but Warriors bowlers Nikhil Giri 3 for 21, Yash Dichalkar 2 for 27 and Yash Chauhan 2 for 28 picked wickets at regular intervals and to seal their win.

Brief scores: Mumbai Police 136 for 5, 20 overs (Anand Bais 56 (39-balls, 7x4), Vedant Patil 25) beat Ghatkopar Jets 87 all out, 20 overs (Shreyas Gurav 5 for 10). Result: Mumbai Police City Riders won by 49 runs.

Shivaji Park Warriors 178 for 8, 20 overs (Siddharth Akre 75 (53-balls, 9x4,1x6), Jayesh Pokhre 20; Aman Maniyar 3 for 34) beat Bandra Heroes 133 all out, 19.1 overs (Sahil Jadhav 39, Ayaz Khan 23; Nikhil Giri 3 for 21, Yash Dichalkar 2 for 27, Yash Chauhan 2 for 28). Result: Shivaji Park Warriors won by 45 runs.