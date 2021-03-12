Mithali Raj: 10K and unbeaten; Becomes the first Indian woman for the milestone in all formats of the game

Lucknow: Veteran batter Mithali Raj on Friday became the first Indian woman cricketer and second internationally to complete 10,000 runs across all formats, drawing praise from some iconic names of the game and the BCCI.

The 38-year-old Mithali, who leads the Indian ODI team, joined England's Charlotte Edwards in the elite club.

Mithali achieved the feat with a boundary off Anne Bosch in the 28th over of India's innings during the ongoing third ODI against South Africa here.

Mithali has amassed 663 runs in 10 Test matches with a best score of 214, while she has 6974 and 2364 runs from 212 ODIs and 89 T20 Internationals respectively. The figures add up to 10001.

"Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 10000 runs in International Cricket. Terrific achievement... Keep going strong!" men's batting great and former captain Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

After reaching the milestone of Friday, Mithali departed in the next ball, flicking a Bosch delivery straight to Mignon du Preez at mid-wicket. She made 36 runs off 50 balls and hit five boundaries in the process.

"What a champion cricketer! First Indian woman batter to score 10K international runs. Take a bow, @M_Raj03," the BCCI tweeted.

Former India men's team batsman VVS Laxman said the seasoned player is an inspiration for budding players.

"Congratulations @M_Raj03 on becoming the first Indian Women Cricketer to score 10K runs! You are not only a great ambassador and a legend of the game but you have inspired a generation of cricketers to take up our sport. Proud of you," he tweeted.