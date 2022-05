Mumbai Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah claimed his best IPL figures of 5-10 in his four overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Mumbai had won the toss and elected to bat first. The team are already out of contention for the Playoffs.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:20 PM IST