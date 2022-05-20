MI's Arjun Tendulkar set to make IPL debut against Delhi Capitals?

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun is likely to make his IPL 2022 debut for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals in their final game of the season on Saturday, May 21, if reports in social media are to be believed.

Arjun, who was earlier a net bowler at the Mumbai Indians nets, was finally bought for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega auction in February.

Since then, fans are eagerly waiting to watch him play a game for the Mumbai-based team.

The five-time champions’ Instagram handle shared videos of Arjun's recent net practice.

In the video, Arjun can be seen firing in yorkers during a drill where the left-arm pacer is seen hitting a target on the pitch.

"Arjun perfect since ages!" Mumbai Indians captioned the video on Instagram.

MI will like to cap off the season on a winning note against DC at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, although it would count for little for the Rohit Sharma-led team, who suffered due to poor auction strategy.

Arjun may finally get a game after having warmed the bench for 27 straight games across two seasons.

