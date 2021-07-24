Mirabhai’s medal will inspire others: Gagan

Mumbai: It was first day, great show by Indians, especially by weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who ended India's two-decade-long wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics. She clinched the 49kg category silver medal, in Tokyo on Saturday.

Incidentally, it was five years after leaving the same platform in tears, following a disastrous debut, at the Rio Games in the year 2016.

Resident of Nongpok Kakching, Imphal East from Manipur, Mirabai Chanu, for this historic triumph, she ensured that India was second on the medals tally for a brief while, a feat that has never been achieved by the country. It was also the first time that India managed to win a medal on the opening day of the Games.

The diminutive iron lady from Manipur lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. With this, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift, leaving her shattered.

“A medal on the opening day sets the momentum for us," said Gagan Narang, the bronze medallist at 2012, London Games in the men's 10m Air Rifle event, while talking to Free Press Journal from Hyderabad soon after Mirabhai won the silver medal. "And the win will boost the morale of the Indian contingent,” said Gagan, who is also an Arjuna Awardee.

"I am sure the whole contingent gets charged up and is ready to give their best. This has set the ball rolling and will inspire others in the team," said the Chennai born Narang, who now runs the shooting academy, Guns of Glory, in Hyderabad and Pune.

However, it has not been good beginning for the shooters, especially, Gagan Narang's pet event, the men 10m air rifle.

Indian medal hope Saurabh Chaudhary could not replicate the form he displayed in the qualifications to finish a disappointing seventh in the men's 10m air pistol final at the Games later in the day.

"The Games has just begun, and I am sure the shooters have a lot in store. And with Mirabai Chanu feat, we can expect medals in shooting also," said Narang. The Indian ace Saurabnh shot 137.4 to be eliminated in the seventh place, an hour after topping the qualifications with a mind-blowing performance at the Asaka Range.

Chaudhary did not get off to the best start and, with a score of 47.7, was placed eighth in the standings after the first five shots.

“Going by the pre-Games performance, despite the pandemic, our sportsmen and women have done well, and this edition of the Games we will return with more medals than than we have been doing in the past," said the Indian ace shooter, who is supported by the Olympic Gold Quest.