Mino Raiola has passed away at the age of 54 after suffering an illness, according to breaking reports in Italy.

The agent represented some of the biggest names in world football, such as Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 05:18 PM IST