'Mini Heart Attack': Fans Left Scared After Virat Kohli's Lengthy Post On Social Media Goes Viral Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Series

Image: X

Virat Kohli left his fans scared on Tuesday with his latest social media post. The post comes just two days before India faces Australia in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While Kohli celebrated a decade-long journey with his men’s clothing brand WRONG, the opening lines left fans biting their nails with social media flooding with speculation about retirement and divorce.

Many fans pointed out that Kohli had previously used a similar post template on social media while deciding to retire from Test captaincy in 2022. However, the latest post gave them relief that it was about his brand and not anything related to cricket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's how fans reacted to the post

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat Kohli gears up for Border Gavaskar Trophy

Virat Kohli's form during the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy will be under scanner as India prepares to face Australia with a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) at stake.

Kohli has been a focal point. In an unprecedented move, a group of Australian newspapers released a special issue featuring Kohli on the cover, highlighting the immense popularity of the former India captain. Although he is no longer India’s skipper, promotional campaigns in Australia have positioned Kohli as the face of the visiting team.

Despite poor form, Kohli will take confidence from his strong record in Australia, where he has amassed 1,353 runs, including six centuries, in 13 matches at an average of 54. He also has fond memories of the Optus Stadium, where he scored a century in 2018 the last time India played there.