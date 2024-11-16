Mike Tyson Shows Off Bare A*s During Pre-Match Interview Ahead Of Bout Against Jake Paul; Video Goes Viral

Mike Tyson. | (Image Credits: X)

An embarrassing moment was caught on camera before the high-profile boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul as the former displayed his bare butt during a pre-match interview. A video of the same went viral on social media after Tyson backed himself to beat Paul comfortably in their bout.

The boxing bout between Tyson and Paul has caught plenty of attention, with matters aggravating between the two after the former slapped his opponent during the weigh in. The incident meant that both fighters' teams had to intervene before the matter escalated further.

Below is the video of the same after Tyson predicted a 'vicious win' for him in the bout:

Mike Tyson pre-match interview was WILD 😂



Iron Mike caught us off guard 😅 #PaulTyson



(via @netflix)pic.twitter.com/WtJOlrwflg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2024

Jake Paul declared winner over Mike Tyson by unanimous decision

When the two entered the arena, Jake received massive boos, while Tyson was greeted with cheers. Tyson won the first two rounds of the bout, while Paul bounced back to win the third and fourth to draw parity.

The fifth round saw Paul land a massive blow on the 58-year-old boxer to take the lead in the fight. With Tyson's stamina taking a hit from the overhand punch, he was barely able to stand following that. Following the fight, Paul bowed down to Tyson as the judges declared that the former was the winner, with 78-74 in favour of him.

Both Paul and Tyson expressed mutual admiration towards one another.