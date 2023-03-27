MIG CC annual 8th Open Swimming Gala: Anannya, Kavish and Shwet claim overall championship

All the Individual Champions pose with their respective trophies. | Manoej Paateel

Mumbai, March 27: Forest Club swimmers Anannya Nayak (girls’ under-14), Kavish Desai (boys’ under-16) and Shwet Poojary (boys’ under-14) won the Individual Championships honours in the respective categories in the MIG Cricket Club’s annual 8th Open Swimming Gala at the Club’s swimming pool, which concluded on Sunday evening. The swimming gala, being organized under the auspices of the GMAAA (Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association), is being conducted after a gap of seven years.

Anannya, who had created quite a sensation setting five new meet records finished with a tally of 38 points (5 gold, 1 bronze) while her teammate Shruti Swamy followed in second position with 32 points (1 gold, 5 silver, 3 BMR).

Kavish who bettered two meet records accumulated 34 points (3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze) to finish in top position while YMCA Om Satam who equaled one meet record came in second place with 25 points (1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze).

In the boys’ under-14 category, Shwet comfortably finished at the top with a whopping 40 points from 5 gold and 1 silver, while teammate Fateh Chahal was a distant second with 19 points (2 silver, 3 bronze).

Overall Championships – Girls’ U-6: 1. Shaurya Kharude (MSP) 26 points (3 gold, 1 silver), Pehel Padhiar (CSMSS) 20 points (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze).

Girls’ U-8: 1. Nihira Balekar (YMCA) 29 points (2 gold, 3 silver), 2. Devika Kharude (MSP) 20 points (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze).

Girls’ U-14: 1. Anannya Nayak (Forest Club) 38 points (5 gold, 1 bronze, 5 NMR), 2. Shruti Swamy (Forest Club 32 points (1 gold, 5 silver, 3 BMR).

Girls’ U-16: 1. Rabhya Singh (Otters Club) 35 points (5 gold), 2. Elisha NG (Otters Club) 25 points (1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze).

Boys’ U-6: 1. Kiaan Kaple (Otters Club) 24 points (3 gold, 1 bronze), 2. Reyansh Walke (CSMSS) 18 points (3 silver, 1 bronze).

Boys’ U-8: 1. Daksh Shah (Ozone Club) 33 points (4 gold, 1 silver), 2. Tanish Redekar (PSP) 20 points (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze).

Boys’ U-14: Shwet Poojary (Forest Club) 40 points (5 gold, 1 silver), Fateh Chahal (Forest Club) 19 points (2 silver, 3 bronze).

Boys’ U-16: 1. Kavish Desai (Forest Club) 34 points (3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze, 2 NMR), 2. Om Satam (YMCA) 25 points (1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze, 1 EMR).

Results - Girls’ under-6 - 25M Backstroke: 1. Pehel Padhiar (CSMSS) 39.52, 2. Shaurya Kharude (MSP) 42.56, 3. Veda Naik (CSMSS) 42.67; 25M Breaststroke: 1. Shaurya Kharude (MSP) 51.68, 2. Pehel Padhiar (CSMSS) 58.17, 3. Veda Naik (CSMSS) 01:02.31; 25M Butterflystroke: 1. Shaurya Kharude (MSP) 41.55, 2. Veda Naik (CSMSS) 57.08, 3. Pehel Padhiar (CSMSS) 59.20; 25M Freestyle: 1. Shaurya Kharude (MSP) 29.70, 2. Pehel Padhiar (CSMSS) 32.41, 3. Veda Naik (CSMSS) 34.84.

Girls’ under-8 - 50M Backstroke: 1. Rasya Kopikar (Forest Club) 58.47, 2. Nihira Balekar (YMCA) 59.99, 3. Aarohi Raskar (PSP) 01:03.28; 50M Breaststroke: 1. Nihira Balekar (YMCA) 58.78, 2. Devika Kharude (MSP) 01:08.56, 3. Lavanya Sable (Club Aquaria) 01:15.52; 50M Butterflystroke: 1. Rasya Kopikar (Forest Club) 56.28, 2. Nihira Balekar (YMCA) 57.52, 3. Devika Kharude (MSP) 01:00.62; 50M Freestyle: 1. Devika Kharude (MSP) 44.53, 2. Nihira Balekar (YMCA) 44.55, 3. Rasya Kopikar (Forest Club) 46.13; 100M Individual Medley: 1. Nihira Balekar (YMCA) 01:55.64, 2. Devika Kharude (MSP) 02:08.78, 3. Rasya Kopikar (Forest Club) 02:10.94;

Boys’ under-6 - 25M Breaststroke: 1. Dhruv Khandwala (JVPG) 40.69, 2. Reyansh Walke (CSMSS) 46.95, 3. Kiaan Kaple (Otters) 51.19; 25M Butterflystroke: 1. Kiaan Kaple (Otters) 40.68, 2. Dhruv Khandwala (JVPG) 40.90, 3. Reyansh Walke (CSMSS) 40.95; 25M Freestyle: 1. Kiaan Kaple (Otters) 27.79, 2. Reyansh Walke (CSMSS) 31.19, 3. Yatharth Arya (CSMSS) 31.50.

Boys’ under-8 - 50M Backstroke: 1. Daksh Shah (Ozone) 53.59, 2. Shivaansh Athalye (JVPG) 57.69, 3. Tanish Redekar (PSP) 59.19; 50M Breaststroke: 1. Daksh Shah (Ozone) 56.31, 2. Ojas Kateshiya (CSMSS) 01:00.73, 3. Shivaansh Athalye (JVPG) 01:02.60; 50M Butterflystroke: 1. Daksh Shah (Ozone) 49.52, 2. Tanish Redekar (PSP) 55.83, 3. Rutva Pawar (PSP) 55.89; 50M Freestyle: 1. Tanish Redekar (PSP) 40.90, 2. Daksh Shah (Ozone) 42.40, 3. Rutva Pawar (PSP) 44.35; 100M Individual Medley: 1. Daksh Shah (Ozone) 01:47.23, 2. Tanish Redekar (PSP) 01:53.78, 3. Shivaansh Athalye (JVPG) 02:01.89.